...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index, or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

StormTracker 2 Alert Day continues due to wildfire smoke

  Updated
  • 0

Morning: Partly sunny. Hazy. Mid 60s.

Afternoon: Partly sunny. Hazy. High 82.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Hazy. Low 66.

Tomorrow: Dry start, afternoon pop up storm. High 79. Low 65. 
air quality

Wildfire smoke is once again impacting local air quality across Central New York. While the level of pollution isn't expected to be as high as earlier this month, it is unhealthy to be spending long periods of time outdoors. It's recommended to keep windows closed and limit your time outdoors again today. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. It will be gradually becoming lighter as winds push the smoke out of our area over the weekend.

Partly sunny and hazy today. Warmer, with highs in the low 80s. It becomes humid tomorrow and very warm, with afternoon scattered thunderstorms and highs in the low 80s. Sunday looks wetter than Saturday, with more scattered thunderstorms expected throughout the day.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. High humidity and warm weather, with highs in the low 80s. Most thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon and no particular day looks to be a washout.

