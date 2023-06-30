StormTracker 2 Alert Day continues due to wildfire smoke

Morning: Partly sunny. Hazy. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. Hazy. High 82.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Hazy. Low 66.
Wildfire smoke is once again impacting local air quality across Central New York. While the level of pollution isn't expected to be as high as earlier this month, it is unhealthy to be spending long periods of time outdoors. It's recommended to keep windows closed and limit your time outdoors again today. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. It will be gradually becoming lighter as winds push the smoke out of our area over the weekend.
Partly sunny and hazy today. Warmer, with highs in the low 80s. It becomes humid tomorrow and very warm, with afternoon scattered thunderstorms and highs in the low 80s. Sunday looks wetter than Saturday, with more scattered thunderstorms expected throughout the day.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. High humidity and warm weather, with highs in the low 80s. Most thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon and no particular day looks to be a washout.