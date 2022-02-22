StormTracker 2 Alert Day for possible flooding

Morning: Mostly cloudy. 30s.
Afternoon: Rain starting. High 53.
Tonight: Rainy and windy. Low 45.
Tomorrow: Scattered snow showers. High 48. Low 14
***Flood watch in effect for Herkimer and Oneida counties from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday evening***
***Tuesday is a StormTracker 2 Alert Day for the possibility of localized flooding***
The warm stretch will continue today as highs reach the 50s. Rain moves in this afternoon as winds pick up. There is concern for localized flooding due to excessive rainfall, snow melt, and possible ice jams. Rain will continue into the early morning of tomorrow as lows for the night remain warm in the 40s. Tomorrow morning sees the highest temperatures for the day as temperatures decrease reaching the 20s by the evening. Expect windy conditions down the Mohawk Valley with cloudy skies and a chance for some snow showers.
The warm stretch ends Wednesday night, with lows for the night in the teens. Dry Thursday with a high of 25. On Friday, a winter storm taking the track of a nor'easter will move up the east coast and bring snow to the area, we'll keep you updated with more information throughout the week. Drying out for a cold day on Saturday with highs just near 20. Snow showers can be expected Sunday with highs in the low 30s.