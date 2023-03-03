 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult and impact the evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... The snow may mix with sleet at times. Snowfall
rates around an inch per hour are expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

StormTracker 2 Alert Day starts this evening

  • 0

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s.

Afternoon: Cloudy. High 37.

Tonight: Heavy snow developing. Mixing possible south. Low 30s.

Tomorrow: Morning heavy snow. Tapering off in the afternoon. Ending in the evening. High 36. Low 28.

A Stormtracker 2 Alert day is for tonight due to heavy snow and ice. A winter storm warning is in effect for Lewis, Herkimer, Oneida, Otsego, Hamilton and Fulton Counties. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Oneida and Herkimer Counties. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Madison and Chenango Counties.

Watch out for patchy black ice this morning as temperatures are below freezing. A few breaks of sunshine are possible early today, followed by a return to clouds. Temperatures climb into the upper 30s. Snow begins this evening, between 5-8 pm for most areas. Heavy snow takes place  tonight, mixing with sleet in and south of the Mohawk Valley. Overnight lows fall to near 30. Overnight snow in the Mohawk Valley ranges from 3-5", with 5-10" possible north of the Mohawk Valley. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph. 

Snow continues on Saturday, with additional accumulations between 2-5". Highs in the mid 30s. Flurries on Sunday and cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy and dry on Monday, with highs in the low 40s. Light snow returns Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30s. Cloudy on Wednesday, with more light snow possible on Thursday. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

