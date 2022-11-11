StormTracker 2 Alert Day today

Morning: Cloudy. Mid 50s.
Afternoon: Rain developing. High 64.
Tonight: Rain, heavy at times. Thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 56.
*A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is today for the potential of heavy rain later in the day from the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole*
A cloudy, dry start today, but rain is expected to develop in the early afternoon. Rain becomes widespread and heavy by the mid afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. Periods of rain, heavy at times tonight, with overnight lows only in the mid 50s. A few thunderstorms are possible overnight. A general 1-2" of rain is expected, with the possibility of ponding on roadways.
Much cooler weather is expected this weekend. Rain to start Saturday, but we dry out Saturday morning with an early high in the upper 50s. Temperatures drop into the 40s for the rest of the afternoon Saturday. Chilly on Sunday, with cloudy skies and a few rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lake effect rain and snow showers are possible Sunday night into Monday. Cold on Monday, with highs only in the upper 30s. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the low 40s. Rain and snow showers are possible on Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s. Sunshine on Thursday, with highs in the low 40s.