StormTracker 2 Alert Day today

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM EST SATURDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 55 knots and
waves 19 to 24 feet expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray
Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or
greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST
Saturday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 PM
Friday to 4 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds turning southwest this afternoon, 15 to 25
mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
today. A lull in the winds may occur this morning, but winds
will pick up again after the frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong west-southwest winds continue tonight and
Saturday morning as well, with gusts up to 50 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO NOON EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 24
below zero. Winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and
Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Tree limbs could be
blown down and scattered power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to cold wind chills,
temperatures will quickly drop below freezing late this morning
and through the afternoon. This will likely result in a flash
freeze and icy road conditions.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Weather Alert

* Flash Freeze and Burst of Snowfall around Noontime*

Temperatures will rapidly drop this morning from the 40's to the
10's by late afternoon. With the temperature drop rain will change
to a burst of moderate to perhaps heavy snowfall. A quick inch or
so of snowfall is expected in spots during the 11AM to 2PM
timeframe across Oneida County into portions of the Western
Catskills. The temperature drop coupled with snow accumulations
will lead to slick and hazardous travel late this morning and
lasting through the day. Delay travel or allow extra time to reach
your destination with conditions becoming hazardous.

StormTracker 2 Alert Day today

StormTracker 2 Alert day

Morning: Widespread rain. Lower 40s.

Afternoon: **Flash freeze**. Snow and windy. 20s.

Tonight: Snow ending. Bitter cold. Low 4.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and windy. Snow remains north. High 15. Low 9.

A large and powerful storm system sweeps across the country and impacts our local weather, too. A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is for Friday due to the potential of a widespread and dangerous flash freeze.

Some slippery roads are possible for the morning commute due to ponding on roadways. Temperatures climb above freezing into the 40s by daybreak. Winds pick up, gusting from the southeast between 30-40 mph. 

flash freeze

A powerful arctic front arrives in the middle of the day, bringing a massive drop in temperature along with very windy conditions. Peak wind gusts climb to 40-50 mph with scattered power outages possible. Temperatures drop from 40s to 20s in a few hours, causing a widespread flash freeze. It's expected to be very icy Friday afternoon and evening on untreated surfaces. Rain turns to snow, with a quick inch or two of accumulation. Travel is expected to be very difficult during Friday afternoon but will improve throughout the evening as snow comes to an end and roads get treated.

snowfall

Windy and cold on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the teens on Saturday and low 20s on Sunday. Heavy lake effect snow is expected to fall in Western and Northern New York but it stays dry locally. Heavy lake effect snow is possible across the North Country on Christmas Night.

Dry and warming temperatures heading into next week.

