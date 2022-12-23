StormTracker 2 Alert Day today

Morning: Widespread rain. Lower 40s.
Afternoon: **Flash freeze**. Snow and windy. 20s.
Tonight: Snow ending. Bitter cold. Low 4.
A large and powerful storm system sweeps across the country and impacts our local weather, too. A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is for Friday due to the potential of a widespread and dangerous flash freeze.
Some slippery roads are possible for the morning commute due to ponding on roadways. Temperatures climb above freezing into the 40s by daybreak. Winds pick up, gusting from the southeast between 30-40 mph.
A powerful arctic front arrives in the middle of the day, bringing a massive drop in temperature along with very windy conditions. Peak wind gusts climb to 40-50 mph with scattered power outages possible. Temperatures drop from 40s to 20s in a few hours, causing a widespread flash freeze. It's expected to be very icy Friday afternoon and evening on untreated surfaces. Rain turns to snow, with a quick inch or two of accumulation. Travel is expected to be very difficult during Friday afternoon but will improve throughout the evening as snow comes to an end and roads get treated.
Windy and cold on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the teens on Saturday and low 20s on Sunday. Heavy lake effect snow is expected to fall in Western and Northern New York but it stays dry locally. Heavy lake effect snow is possible across the North Country on Christmas Night.
Dry and warming temperatures heading into next week.