Summer-like weather returns today

Morning: Partly sunny. Low 50s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny and warm. High 72.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 51.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers and breezy. High 56. Low 34.
A south wind will continue to bring unseasonably warm weather to Central New York today. A strong cold front is expected to arrive on Friday and bring cooler, windy weather. High pressure brings sunshine and seasonable temperatures back to the region by early next week.
Partly sunny and warm today, with highs in the low 70s. A strong cold front arrives early tomorrow, bringing widespread clouds and a round of rain. Windy and much cooler, with highs in the mid 50s. A chilly but pleasant fall weekend is expected. Partly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the low 50s. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the mid 50s. The weather slowly warms up next week, with partly sunny skies on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.