Summer weather moves in this week

Morning: Cloudy. Upper 50s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. A passing shower. High 73.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 55.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 80. Low 55.
The weather on Father's Day looks warmer, with mostly cloudy skies. A brief shower is possible, with highs in the low 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday night, with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
The weather next week looks sunnier and warmer. Partly sunny on Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 80. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm is possible both days. Summer begins on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Very warm and pleasant weather is expected later in the week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s by Thursday and Friday.