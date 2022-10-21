Sun and warmth for the weekend

Morning: Sunny. Upper 30s.
Afternoon: Sunny. Pleasant. High 61.
Tonight: Clear. Low 36.
Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High 68. Low 40.
Widespread frost is expected this morning, but we warm up to a pleasant day. Sunny and beautiful today, with warmer weather in the afternoon. A light breeze, with highs near 60. The weather looks clear and cool for tonight football, with temperatures falling quickly into the 40s. Clear and cool on overnight, with overnight lows in the mid 30s.
The weather looks spectacular tomorrow. A top ten day, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s! A few high clouds are expected on Sunday, with highs in the mid 60s. A weak area of low pressure brings the chance of some rain Sunday night into early Monday. Highs on Monday in the mid 60s. The weather remains mild early next week, with partly sunny skies on Tuesday and highs near 70. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s. Rain returns on Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s.