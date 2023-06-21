Sunny and warm for the first day of summer

Morning: Mostly sunny. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 80.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 56.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 76. Low 61.
Dry, sunny, pleasant weather continues for today, the first day of summer, with clouds returning starting tomorrow.
\The weather looks mostly sunny today and comfortable. Highs near 80. Perfect for the first official day of summer and the longest day of the year.
Things start to change tomorrow, with increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. A slow moving area of low pressure approaches late this week, bringing showers and thunderstorms to our area on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Turning warmer and much more humid, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms continue for Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 80.