Sunny and warm weather continues

Morning: Partly sunny. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a thunderstorm. Humid. High 83.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 66.
The weather turns more humid today, but it doesn't last.
The weather remains humid and turns warmer today, with highs in the low 80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible, especially in the afternoon. Warm and humid tonight, with overnight lows only in the mid 60s.
A cold front arrives tonight into early tomorrow and brings widespread showers and thunderstorms just after midnight. Cloudy tomorrow, with scattered showers. Highs near 70. Cool and comfortable on Saturday, with a few lingering showers. Highs near 70. The weather turns warmer and sunnier on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. Warm on Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 70s.