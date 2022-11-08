Sunny but cooler today

Morning: Sunny. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Sunny and breezy. High 48.
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 22.
Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High 56. Low 29.
Much cooler weather will continue to move into Central New York, with continued clear skies and breezy conditions. The weather changes quite a bit this week, with warmer weather returning later in the week, heavy rain possible Friday, and much colder weather expected over the weekend.
Breezy and sunny today for Election Day and much cooler. Highs only in the mid 40s! Cold tonight, with clear skies and overnight lows in the 20s. The weather starts to warm up again tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid 50s. Warmer on Thursday and mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 60s. Veteran's Day looks warm, too, with highs in the upper 60s. Locally heavy rain is possible Friday night from the leftovers of Tropical Storm Nicole.
Much cooler weather is expected this weekend. A few passing showers are possible on Saturday, with highs in the low 50s. Chilly on Sunday, with cloudy skies and a few rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lake effect rain and snow showers are possible Sunday night into Monday. Cold on Monday, with highs only in the upper 30s.