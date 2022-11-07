Sunny but windy day across CNY

Morning: Sunny. Mid 50s.
Afternoon: Sunny and windy. High 60.
Tonight: Clear. Low 34.
Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. High 48. Low 28.
Temperatures range around and above average this week in the 50s to 60s. Sunshine is expected for most of the week with the chance of some rain and even snow to move in for next weekend.
Patchy fog to start this morning, but the fog will lift for a sunny day! Windy conditions are expected with gusts up to 30 mph and highs near 60.
Sunshine continues for Election day tomorrow with a breeze. Highs near 50. Sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday as we gradually warm up with highs in the mid 50s Wednesday and mid 60s Thursday. Clouds and rain chances increase to finish up the workweek, with even a chance for lake-effect flurries next weekend! We will keep you updated throughout this week on the next possibility of snow.