Sunshine across the region today

Morning: Patchy fog. Teens.
Afternoon: Sunny. High 33.
Tonight: Clear. Low 21.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with light rain/mixed showers. High 36. Low 32.
The days are slowly getting longer again. We have gained almost 20 additional minutes of sunshine since the 1st of January! Speaking of sunshine, we will be seeing sunshine today after some patchy fog this morning. Highs will reach right above freezing.
Tomorrow turns unsettled as our next system approaches. Precipitation looks to initially fall as snow tomorrow afternoon before mixing into rain as warmer air moves in from the south tomorrow night. Lingering rain with snow in higher elevations will continue for Wednesday. A little bit of a break in precipitation until Thursday afternoon where a similar but stronger setup will bring initially snow, which once again turns back over to rain. Lingering snow showers continue for Friday. We can't shake this warm(er) weather can we?