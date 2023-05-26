Sunshine and nice weather continues!

Morning: Patchy frost. Upper 30s.
Afternoon: Sunny and breezy. High 69.
Tonight: Clear. Low 41.
Tomorrow: Sunny. High 75. Low 48.
The sunny and dry stretch of weather continues! A chilly start to your Friday but weather looks dry and sunny with highs reaching the upper 60s.
Sunshine and pleasant conditions are on tap for the unofficial start of summer this weekend! Saturday's temperatures look to reach the mid 70s, and we reach the low 80s by Sunday and Memorial Day. Warmer weather continues to trend next week as we reach the mid 80s on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday!