THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
528 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHEMUNG               CHENANGO
CORTLAND              MADISON               ONEIDA
ONONDAGA              SCHUYLER              SENECA
STEUBEN               TIOGA                 TOMPKINS
YATES

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD              LACKAWANNA            LUZERNE
SUSQUEHANNA           WYOMING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND,
ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAZLETON, HORNELL, ITHACA, MONTROSE,
NORWICH, ONEIDA, OWEGO, PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON,
SENECA FALLS, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA,
WATKINS GLEN, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.

Sunshine and nice weather continues

  • Updated
Pleasant weather continues

Morning: Sunshine. Mid 60s.

Afternoon: Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer. High 85.

Tonight: Showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 66.

Tomorrow: Showers and storms. High 76. Low 63.
weekend

Sunshine and warmer temperatures returns today, with highs in the mid 80s. The humidity remains relatively low through this evening, with increasing clouds tonight. The warm nights return tonight, with showers and thunderstorms possible early tomorrow morning. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday, with highs in the mid 70s.

The weekend is looking pleasant. A brief shower is possible Saturday, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Beautiful on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80. Turning warmer next week, with mostly sunny skies on Monday and highs in the mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms return on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with higher humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.

