Sunshine and nice weather continues

Morning: Sunshine. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer. High 85.
Tonight: Showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 66.
Sunshine and warmer temperatures returns today, with highs in the mid 80s. The humidity remains relatively low through this evening, with increasing clouds tonight. The warm nights return tonight, with showers and thunderstorms possible early tomorrow morning. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday, with highs in the mid 70s.
The weekend is looking pleasant. A brief shower is possible Saturday, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Beautiful on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80. Turning warmer next week, with mostly sunny skies on Monday and highs in the mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms return on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with higher humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.