Sunshine and warm weather continues today

Morning: Mostly sunny. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 80.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 56.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 80. Low 56.
The weather looks very pleasant this week, with sunshine and warmer temperatures compared to last week.
Sunny skies today, with highs near 80. The weather looks pleasant as well for the first day of summer, which is Wednesday. Partly sunny, with highs near 80. Partly sunny again on Thursday, with highs once again near 80.
The weather pattern changes late in the week, as a slow moving area of low pressure approaches. Scattered showers and pop up thunderstorms are possible on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. It turns more humid heading into the weekend, too.