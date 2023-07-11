Sunshine and warm weather returns today

Morning: Partly sunny. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Sunny and very warm. High 87.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 64.
Tomorrow: A passing storm south. Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 64.
Patchy fog this morning with the weather turning sunny and much warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. The humidity starts to return tomorrow, with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly south of the Mohawk Valley. Highs in the mid 80s.
A slow moving upper level low pressure system to our west will bring humidity and the chance for showers and thunderstorms for just about every day later this week. Showers and thunderstorms will be most possible during the afternoon hours. Highs in the mid 80s on Thursday and Friday, climbing into the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms continue on Monday, with highs in the mid 80s. With the high humidity will come the chance of localized flooding at times.