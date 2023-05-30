Sunshine and warmth continues this week

Morning: Sunny. Mid 50s.
Afternoon: Sunny. High 84.
Tonight: Clear. Low 55.
Tomorrow: Sunny. High 84. Low 55.
After a nice end to Memorial Day weekend, the sunshine and the warmth continue for most of this week. Expect sunshine again today with highs in the low to mid 80s.
We continue to track warm weather for tomorrow as highs reach the mid 80s. Thursday looks to be the hottest day of the week, with highs near 90! Warmth and sun continue on Friday with the possibility of a pop up thunderstorm in the afternoon. High in the mid 80s.
A little cooler over the weekend, but still warm. Upper 70s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. There is a chance for a few showers on Saturday, but otherwise sunshine continues.