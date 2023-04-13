 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK AND
NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA INTO THE EARLY EVENING...

A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and
dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with
any potential fire starts until early evening across Central New
York and NEPA.

Relative humidity values are expected to remain between 20 to 30
percent across all of Central NY and NEPA late morning through the
early evening. West winds increase between 10 to 15 mph with
gusts of 20 mph until this evening. Grasses and other fine fuels
have dried out this week, elevating the risk for fire spread.

Everyone is urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn
permits are issued.

Sunshine and warmth continues

  Updated
Morning: Sunny. Low 60s.

Afternoon: Sunny, warm, breezy. High 80.

Tonight: Clear. Low 51.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High 80. Low 52.

weekend

Unseasonably warm weather will settle in for the remainder of the week. A sunny, breezy, and warm day, with highs near 80! The humidity remains low, meaning the risk for brush fire spread will remain elevated through the end of the week. A reminder that a statewide burn ban remains in effect until May 14th.

Sunny on Friday, with highs near 80! The weather remains unseasonably warm on Saturday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. A brief shower is possible late in the day. The weather remains mild on Sunday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. A strong cold front arrives Sunday night into Monday, bringing widespread rain and much cooler weather. Showers on Monday and Tuesday, with highs only near 50.

