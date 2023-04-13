Sunshine and warmth continues

Morning: Sunny. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Sunny, warm, breezy. High 80.
Tonight: Clear. Low 51.
Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High 80. Low 52.
Unseasonably warm weather will settle in for the remainder of the week. A sunny, breezy, and warm day, with highs near 80! The humidity remains low, meaning the risk for brush fire spread will remain elevated through the end of the week. A reminder that a statewide burn ban remains in effect until May 14th.
Sunny on Friday, with highs near 80! The weather remains unseasonably warm on Saturday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. A brief shower is possible late in the day. The weather remains mild on Sunday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. A strong cold front arrives Sunday night into Monday, bringing widespread rain and much cooler weather. Showers on Monday and Tuesday, with highs only near 50.