Sunshine continues today

Morning: Patchy Fog. Upper 50s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 77.
Tonight: Widespread rain. Low 61.
Tomorrow: Morning rain. Afternoon scattered thunderstorms. High 76. Low 59.
Patchy fog lifts this morning for more sunshine today. Highs reach the upper 70s with breezy conditions. Widespread rain moves in tonight due to our next low pressure system. The rain ranges from moderate to heavy through tomorrow morning. Tomorrow late morning and early afternoon will have dry periods before a few scattered thunderstorms are possible later in the day.
The dry weather returns Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Scattered thunderstorms are possible again Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Next weekend, looks good so far with sunshine and highs near 80.