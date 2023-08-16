Sunshine returns later today

Morning: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Decreasing clouds. High 75.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 59.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and windy. High 83. Low 62.
Unsettled weather continues this morning with a few spotty showers, however cloud cover will slowly decrease by the mid to late afternoon. A lull in any rainfall activity will be present tonight and into early tomorrow morning with clear skies and patchy fog.
Winds pick up from the south tomorrow afternoon upwards of 15-20 miles per hour. Hilltops south of the Mohawk Valley will experience the most wind. Along with the wind, dragged up from the south will be humidity and highs approaching the low 80s. Rain chances increase again overnight into Friday morning ahead of a cold front that will bring highs for Friday only into the upper 60s to low 70s. Beyond Friday though, high pressure looks to remain dominant for the weekend providing very nice summer weather.