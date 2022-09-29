Sunshine returns Thursday

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Lower 50s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 57.
Tonight: Clear. Low 36.
Tomorrow: Patchy frost. Sunny and warmer. High 62. Low 41.
***A frost advisory is in effect for all of CNY and a freeze warning is in effect for northern Herkimer county from 1AM to 8AM tomorrow morning***
Mostly cloudy to start the morning, with clouds gradually decreasing throughout the day with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. Today also begins our stretch of mild and dry weather!
Frost and freeze conditions are possible early tomorrow morning, but we warm up with sunshine tomorrow. Highs in the low 60s. Dry weather is expected throughout the weekend, however we are still monitoring the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The most likely scenario is a high pressure dome pushing the rain south of our area. There still is the possibility to see a few scattered showers Saturday if Hurricane Ian stays on the strong side.
Sunshine is expected for Sunday until the middle of next week, continuing the dry stretch of weather. Highs look to be in the low to mid 60s.