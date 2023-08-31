Sunshine returns today!

Morning: Sunny. 50s.
Afternoon: Sunny. Breezy. High 70.
Tonight: Clear. Low 48.
Dry, generally sunny weather is expected to last through the weekend, with an extended period of hot summer weather arriving early next week.
A cool and crisp morning expected with patchy fog in higher elevations. Feeling like fall today with sunshine, a breeze, and highs near 70 with low humidity
Much warmer weather arrives heading into the holiday weekend. Mostly sunny Friday, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Saturday, with highs near 80. Mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Turning hot and sunny on Labor Day, with highs near 90. Sunny, hot, and humid on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s. Sunny and hot on Wednesday, with highs near 90.