Sunshine returns today

Morning: Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 82.
Tonight: Partly sunny. Low 59.
Tomorrow: Widespread afternoon rain. High 76. Low 62.
After patchy fog this morning, the weather looks pleasant today, with partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s. Widespread rain returns tomorrow afternoon, with highs in the mid 70s. Drying out on Friday, with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s.