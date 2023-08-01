The comfortable weather continues

Morning: Mostly sunny. Mid 50s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 71.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 49.
The weather remains very comfortable and pleasant for most of this week.
Mostly sunny today and beautiful, with low humidity and a breeze. Highs near 70. Sunny tomorrow and pleasant, with highs in the mid 70s. The next chance of rain looks to be Thursday afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
Showers and storms continue into Friday before clearing out for the weekend. Partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Showers and thunderstorms return Monday, with highs in the upper 70s.