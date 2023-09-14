The dry weather stretch begins today

Morning: Partly sunny. Mid 50s.
Afternoon: A mix of sunshine and clouds. Breezy. High 65.
Tonight: Clear. Low 42.
Feeling like fall for the remainder of the week. Partly sunny on today, with highs in the mid 60s. Very pleasant on Friday, with sunshine and highs near 70.
Hurricane Lee is expected to make landfall near Nova Scotia over the weekend, and may bring a few high clouds and a breeze to Central New York Saturday. It's expected to remain dry, with the storm passing east. Highs in the low 70s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Showers possible Monday, with highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s.