Morning: Sunny. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Hot and humid. High 90.
Tonight: Clear. Low 64.
Tomorrow: Sunny. High 90.
*A heat advisory is in effect for Oneida, southern Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, and Chenango counties from noon to 7 pm today*
The heat and humidity continues for the remainder of this week with unsettled weather returning Thursday.
Partly cloudy skies are expected today, with highs near 90. Heat index values range from the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Tomorrow will remain hot and humid with sunshine and highs near 90 again. Heat index values will once again range in the mid to upper 90s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday due to a cold front moving in. This drops the temperature into the mid to upper 80s. Unsettled weather continues into the weekend and the beginning of next week with highs in the lower to mid 70s.