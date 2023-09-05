 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, Broome, and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be
found in the urban valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The heat and humidity continues

  • Updated
  • 0

Morning: Sunny. Upper 60s.

Afternoon: Hot and humid. High 90.

Tonight: Clear. Low 64. 

Tomorrow: Sunny. High 90.

heat advisory

*A heat advisory is in effect for Oneida, southern Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, and Chenango counties from noon to 7 pm today*

The heat and humidity continues for the remainder of this week with unsettled weather returning Thursday.

Partly cloudy skies are expected today, with highs near 90. Heat index values range from the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Tomorrow will remain hot and humid with sunshine and highs near 90 again. Heat index values will once again range in the mid to upper 90s. 

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday due to a cold front moving in. This drops the temperature into the mid to upper 80s. Unsettled weather continues into the weekend and the beginning of next week with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

