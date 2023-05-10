The sunshine and warmth continues

Morning: Sunny with patchy frost. Upper 40s.
Afternoon: Faded sunshine. High 69.
Tonight: Sunny. Clear. Low 45.
The weather looks beautiful for the remainder of the week!
Faded sunshine continues this afternoon. Highs reach the upper 60s. The faded sunshine is being caused by wildfire smoke originating from Canada. The smoke will stay high in the atmosphere and won't affect air quality, but it will bring a beautiful sunset and sunrise.
A beautiful stretch of weather continues. Mostly sunny skies on Thursday and noticeably warmer, with highs in the mid 70s. A slight chance of a shower on Friday. Warm, with highs in the upper 70s. The weather this weekend looks pleasant, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 70. Showers return early next week.