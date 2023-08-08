 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
occurring.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
county, Oneida.

* WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.
Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be
passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 412 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the
warned area.  Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rome, Lee, Vienna, Sylvan Beach, Taberg, Blossvale and Verona
Beach.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

The unsettled weather continues today

  • Updated
  • 0

Showers continue today

Morning: Few showers. Mid 60s.

Afternoon: Light rain. High 70.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low 60.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 79. Low 59.

rain

After severe and unsettled weather yesterday, the atmosphere calms down to light rain expected today and some sun expected tomorrow.

Light rain and windy conditions lingering this morning after the chain of events last night. We continue to see spotty light rain showers today, cloudy skies, and highs just near 70. A warm up is expected tomorrow with some sunshine and highs near 80.

Thunderstorms return Thursday afternoon and evening, nothing severe with highs near 80. Sunshine returns once again for Friday, with highs near 75. The upcoming weekend is looking unsettled with spotty thunderstorms Saturday and spotty showers Sunday. At this point, nothing looks severe.

