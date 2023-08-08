The unsettled weather continues today

Morning: Few showers. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Light rain. High 70.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 60.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 79. Low 59.
After severe and unsettled weather yesterday, the atmosphere calms down to light rain expected today and some sun expected tomorrow.
Light rain and windy conditions lingering this morning after the chain of events last night. We continue to see spotty light rain showers today, cloudy skies, and highs just near 70. A warm up is expected tomorrow with some sunshine and highs near 80.
Thunderstorms return Thursday afternoon and evening, nothing severe with highs near 80. Sunshine returns once again for Friday, with highs near 75. The upcoming weekend is looking unsettled with spotty thunderstorms Saturday and spotty showers Sunday. At this point, nothing looks severe.