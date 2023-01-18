The unsettled wintry weather continues

Morning: Rain to snow showers. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Rain/snow showers. High 36.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 30s.
*A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is Thursday due to the possibility of accumulating ice*
Watch out for icy spots on untreated surfaces this morning as rain changes to a mix and snow. Light accumulation (less than 1") is expected. Highs in the mid 30s with a breeze.
A wintry mix returns tomorrow afternoon, with snow changing to accumulating ice. The afternoon and evening look slippery once again. Highs in the mid 30s. Snow showers return Friday, with highs in the mid 30s and about 1-2" of accumulation. The weather on Saturday looks dry and seasonably cold, with highs near 30. We're watching the possibility of accumulating snow on Sunday night into Monday as low pressure swings off the coast. Highs in the mid 30s. Cloudy on Tuesday and dry, with highs in the mid 30s.