Thunderstorms continue this afternoon

Morning: A few passing showers. Upper 60s
Afternoon: Partly sunny with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 77.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 57.
Tomorrow: Sunny. High 79. Low 54.
The weather remains unsettled and humid for today, with improving conditions expected for the weekend.
A few passing showers linger into this morning, with the chance of thunderstorms in the early afternoon as a cold front arrives. Some thunderstorms could be on the stronger side, producing gusty winds and locally heavy rain. Highs in the upper 70s.
The weather over the weekend looks outstanding, with partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with comfortable levels of humidity. The humidity ramps up Monday, with showers and thunderstorms possible late in the day. Highs in the low 80s. Showers and storms possible on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Dry on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms possible on Thursday, with highs near 80.