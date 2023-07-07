Thunderstorms develop this afternoon

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Oneida and north central Madison Counties through 315 PM EDT... At 230 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Canastota, or near Oneida, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Rome, Oneida, Lenox, Verona, Canastota, Sherrill, Vernon, Oneida Castle, Wampsville and New London. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 90 between 33 and 34. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH