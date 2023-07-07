Thunderstorms develop this afternoon

Morning: Cloudy. Low 70s.
Afternoon: Thunderstorms developing. High 82.
Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low 64.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 83. Low 64.
A cold front approaches this afternoon brining a much needed break in the humidity as thunderstorms develop. Thunderstorms could bring high winds and localized heavy rain to the region. The end tonight and we dry out tomorrow.
Remaining warm tomorrow, but less humid. Highs reach the low 80s with some sunshine. We are still closely tracking the forecast for Boilermaker Sunday. It looks like the race will be mostly cloudy and in the mid to upper 60s. It is possible to start to see some rain and possible thunderstorms develop at the end or after the race. The closer it gets, the more information we will have from the weather models. The heat and humidity returns next week.