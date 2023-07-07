 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Oneida
and north central Madison Counties through 315 PM EDT...

At 230 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Canastota, or near Oneida, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Oneida, Lenox, Verona, Canastota, Sherrill, Vernon, Oneida
Castle, Wampsville and New London.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 33 and 34.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Thunderstorms develop this afternoon

  • Updated
Boilermaker preview

Morning: Cloudy. Low 70s.

Afternoon: Thunderstorms developing. High 82.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low 64.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 83. Low 64.

A cold front approaches this afternoon brining a much needed break in the humidity as thunderstorms develop. Thunderstorms could bring high winds and localized heavy rain to the region. The end tonight and we dry out tomorrow.

Remaining warm tomorrow, but less humid. Highs reach the low 80s with some sunshine. We are still closely tracking the forecast for Boilermaker Sunday. It looks like the race will be mostly cloudy and in the mid to upper 60s. It is possible to start to see some rain and possible thunderstorms develop at the end or after the race. The closer it gets, the more information we will have from the weather models. The heat and humidity returns next week.

