Trending cooler with rain chances this week

Morning: Partly sunny. Mid 40s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 72.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Low 48.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 72. Low 46.
The weather cools down this week with chances of rain in the forecast. Compared to above average temperatures last week, this week we will remain below average with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Dry weather with more clouds can be expected today. Highs will reach the low 70s with a chance of rain overnight. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s. Haze from wildfire smoke will linger in the sky today and tomorrow. Wednesday will be dry again with extra cloud cover. Highs in the low 70s.
More light rain chances return for Thursday and Friday. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. We warm up again into the 70s over the weekend.