UCFC beats KC 7-6 in overtime, advances to next round of MASL playoffs

Utica, NY - In front of a packed, energized, and hope-filled crowd, Utica City FC opened their 2023 Ron Newman Cup Playoff campaign against the #5 seeded Kansas City Comets. In a tightly contested battle, it took overtime for Utica to prevail over KC by a score of 7-6.
In the overtime period, it was a storybook ending for Cristhian Segura, who took a pass from Stefan Mijatovic on a set piece, danced his way around three Kansas City defenders, and poked one home to seal his hat-trick and win the game for Utica.
UCFC will take on the East Division #1 seed Milwaukee Wave in the Conference Semifinals, with the Best-of-3 series taking place next weekend. Game 1 will be away on Thursday, April 13 at 7:05 PM ET and Game 2 will take place in Utica on Sunday, April 16 at 2 PM ET. If a Game 3 is needed, it will take place directly after Game 2. Tickets are available at ucfctickets.com.