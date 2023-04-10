 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 210...

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through
Tuesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 210.

* WIND... Southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

* HUMIDITY... 20 to 30 percent

* THUNDERSTORMS... None expected.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

UCFC beats KC 7-6 in overtime, advances to next round of MASL playoffs

  • Updated
  • 0

UCFC wins in OT

Utica, NY - In front of a packed, energized, and hope-filled crowd, Utica City FC opened their 2023 Ron Newman Cup Playoff campaign against the #5 seeded Kansas City Comets. In a tightly contested battle, it took overtime for Utica to prevail over KC by a score of 7-6.

In the overtime period, it was a storybook ending for Cristhian Segura, who took a pass from Stefan Mijatovic on a set piece, danced his way around three Kansas City defenders, and poked one home to seal his hat-trick and win the game for Utica.

UCFC will take on the East Division #1 seed Milwaukee Wave in the Conference Semifinals, with the Best-of-3 series taking place next weekend. Game 1 will be away on Thursday, April 13 at 7:05 PM ET and Game 2 will take place in Utica on Sunday, April 16 at 2 PM ET. If a Game 3 is needed, it will take place directly after Game 2. Tickets are available at ucfctickets.com.

