Unsettled weather begins to move in today

Morning: Partly sunny. Upper 30s.
Afternoon: Increasing clouds. High 48.
Tonight: Rain develops. Wintry mix/freezing rain possible. Low 35.
Partly sunny skies to start today, however clouds will increase throughout the day from a strong system arriving from the southwest. This brings in the possibility of some showers for the evening commute, with heavier showers overnight.
A strong cold front will push through tonight bringing rain showers which turns into a wintry mix by the very early morning hours Friday as the temperature drops. Be careful of tricky travel for your Friday morning commute. The precipitation doesn't last too long though, light lake-effect flurries and cloud cover will stick around at least for the early afternoon. Windy conditions expected for the middle of the day, and then skies begin to clear overnight as temps cool down into the 10s!
A warm up occurs quickly though, with sunshine over the weekend and highs in the low to mid 40s. Showers return on President's Day Monday, with highs remaining in the mid 40s. A cool down is expected for the middle of next week with highs in the mid 30s and the next chance of snow on Wednesday.