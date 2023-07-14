Unsettled weather continues

Morning: Partly sunny. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. Chance of a thunderstorm. High 82.
Tonight: Chance of a thunderstorm. Low 64.
Tomorrow: Chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Partly sunny and humid. High 87. Low 70.
Patchy fog is expected this morning. Partly sunny today, with the slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening. Slightly less humid, with highs in the low 80s.
The weekend looks humid, with partly sunny skies on Saturday. A slight chance of a storm late in the day. Humid and very warm, with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday afternoon and evening. Still humid, with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue on Monday and Tuesday. Cooler, drier weather looks to return for the middle of the week, with sunshine on Wednesday and highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny with the chance of a thunderstorm on Thursday. Highs near 80.