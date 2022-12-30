Unsettled weather moves in, but remaining mild

Morning: Cloudy. Low 40s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with a passing shower possible. High 49.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 41.
Well above average temperatures continue over the next seven days as a significant snow melt is expected.
Cloudy today and mild, with highs in the upper 40s. A few sprinkles are possible late in the day. Mild tonight, with overnight lows in the low 40s. Cloudy on New Year's Eve, with rain developing. Very mild, with highs near 50! New Years Eve night looks wet with rain showers and temperatures in the 40s. Showers come to an end early New Year's Day, with highs in the low 40s.
Some breaks of sunshine are possible late Monday. Dry, with highs in the low 40s. A surge of warmth arrives again on Tuesday. Cloudy with rain and highs in the low 50s. Very warm weather is expected on Wednesday. Cloudy with showers and highs in the upper 50s! Cooler weather returns on Thursday, with highs in the low 40s.