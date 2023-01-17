Unsettled weather moves in today across the region

Morning: Increasing clouds. Low 20s.
Afternoon: Light wintry mix. High 36.
Tonight: Rain showers. Low 32.
*A winter weather advisory is in effect for Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Chenango, and Hamilton Counties for Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening due to the potential of sleet and freezing rain*
The weather turns unsettled and looks quite cloudy as we head throughout the week. The weather starts out dry today, but a wintry mix is expected to develop in the late morning as snow changes over to ice and rain. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Watch out for a few icy spots, mainly on untreated surfaces.
Rain showers tonight change to snow showers on Wednesday. A light accumulation is possible. Highs in the mid 30s. A wintry mix is possible again on Thursday, with highs in the mid 30s. Snow showers return Friday, with highs in the mid 30s. The weather on Saturday looks dry and seasonably cold, with highs near 30. Rain and snow showers continue on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.