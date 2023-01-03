Unsettled weather moves in today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s.
Afternoon: Rain. High 47.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Low 44.
Tomorrow: Rain in the afternoon. High 52. Low 34.
Mild weather continues for the start of the new year. Today and tomorrow are trending slightly colder. The warm front bringing widespread rain slows to a stop directly over our area, meaning not everyone will see 50 degree temperatures. At this point, that front stays just north of the Mohawk Valley allowing for temperatures to be in the 30s-40s for north of the Mohawk Valley and the 40s-50s for most of the Mohawk Valley and south. Rain moves in late morning/early afternoon as the warm front approaches. Scattered showers continue overnight. A cold front approaches tomorrow afternoon bringing in another round of rain.
Lingering light rain and possible wintry mix in higher elevations is forecast for Thursday as temperatures gradually lower down to average for early January. A weak system arriving Friday could bring some light snow to our area lasting until early Saturday. A high pressure will bring quiet weather to wrap up next weekend with a chance of seeing some sunshine in an otherwise cloudy week ahead.