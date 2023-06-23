Unsettled weather moves in today

Morning: Cloudy. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Isolated showers. High 78.
Tonight: Showers and a thunderstorm. Low 66.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 79. Low 64.
Friday and Saturday won’t be a compete washout. Disorganized, isolated pop-up showers and storms will move in today with most of the morning looking dry. Only a very low chance for light drizzle. Highs will reach the upper 70s.
Showers become more scattered Saturday but once again they appear to be disorganized. Our thoughts are similar for Sunday, with slightly less shower coverage. So, for those of you who have any outdoor graduations over the weekend, neither day looks to be a washout, but be prepared for a sudden downpour or thunderstorm to head inside. Some of these storms could produce very small hail and gusty winds.
The unsettled weather continues into next week with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible through Wednesday.