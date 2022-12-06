Unsettled weather moves in

Morning: Cloudy with rain developing. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with rain showers. High 46.
Tonight: Cloudy with rain showers. Low 44.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers. High 52. Low 39.
The weather turns unsettled as low pressure swings in from the west tomorrow, bringing rain showers and milder weather to Central New York.
Cloudy skies with rain showers developing today. Highs in the low 40s. Rain showers continue into tomorrow. Mild, with highs in the low 50s. Cooler weather returns as a cold front arrives late tomorrow.
Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the low 40s. Partly sunny on Friday, with highs near 40. A few showers are possible on Saturday, with highs in the upper 30s. The weather looks dry and seasonably cool on Sunday and Monday, with highs near 40.