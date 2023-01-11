Unsettled weather on the horizon

Morning: Mostly sunny. Teens
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 35.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 28.
Seasonably cold weather continues today, with warmer and unsettled weather ahead. Seasonably cold today, with some sunshine is expected early followed by clouds. Highs in the mid 30s. Low pressure approaches from the west tomorrow, bringing milder temperatures and a return to rain.
We start with a wintry mix Thursday early afternoon followed by heavy rain in the evening and overnight. Highs climb to near 40 as the mix switches over to rain. Widespread rain is expected on Friday morning as we remain warm, with highs in the mid 40s. Rain changes to snow showers late Friday, with little accumulation. Saturday is cooler, with highs in the mid 30s and some sunshine. Sun remains on Sunday, with highs in the low 30s. Temperatures start to warm up a little more again by Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 30s.