Unsettled weather on the horizon

Morning: Cloudy. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 76.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 59.
Tomorrow: Scattered thunderstorms. High 78. Low 64.
After sunshine and pleasant weather, changes are expected in the forecast with the return to rain and storms.
Mostly dry today with a stray shower. The rain splits off towards Albany in the afternoon so rain chances will not be completely zero throughout the day. Friday, a round of light rain is possible for the morning as a dry slot moves in for the afternoon, then isolated showers and storms in the evening.
The weekend is still trending on the rainy side, especially Saturday. Highs are likely to reach the mid to upper 70s with numerous showers and scattered storms. On Sunday, showers become less numerous with a few thunderstorms possible primarily in the eastern part of CNY. Unsettled weather continues into the start of the workweek next week.