Unsettled weather returns for today

Morning: Rain. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Cloudy. Pop up thunderstorms. High 74.
Tonight: Few thunderstorms. Low 59.
Tomorrow: Morning clouds and passing shower. Partly sunny afternoon. High 76. Low 59.
Ponding on the roads are possible this morning as moderate rainfall continues. A flood watch is in effect until 10 AM for Otsego and Chenango Counties. All the river and streams are not near their flood stage at this time. Midday will be dry with a few peaks of sunshine before pop-up, non-severe thunderstorms are possible later today.
A cloudy start tomorrow with another chance for spotty light showers. Clouds will gradually diminish throughout the day and sunshine should peek out by the late evening. Highs in the mid 70s. Dry and windy weather for your Thursday as it will likely be the warmest day this week with highs in the low 80s. Rain begins to develop again overnight and into Friday with scattered showers and storms from a frontal boundary. Things are still trending mostly dry for next weekend though!