Unsettled weather returns today

Morning: Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny, thunderstorms developing. High 87.
Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68.
A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is today for the possibility of afternoon and evening severe thunderstorms.
The hot and very humid weather continues, but relief is in sight. Partly sunny today, with the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be on the stronger side, producing gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.
Partly sunny tomorrow and cooler, with highs near 80. The chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm. Showers and thunderstorms are likely for the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. Cooler weather arrives early next week, with highs in the low 70s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.