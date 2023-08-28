Unsettled weather returns today

Morning: Patchy fog. Mid 50s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny with a few showers. High 76.
Tonight: Rain. Low 63.
Tomorrow: Afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 76. Low 61.
Unsettled weather returns for the beginning of this week before high pressure brings beautiful holiday weather starting Thursday through the weekend.
Patchy fog is possible this morning, especially in the valleys. Sun continues this morning and early afternoon before clouds move in with spotty rain showers. The rain picks up and continues into the overnight. A few lingering showers continue tomorrow morning before a lull in the rain is possible tomorrow mid morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Rain and a few thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. Scattered, lake-enhanced showers are possible Wednesday morning before we start to gradually dry out for later in the day Wednesday. Mostly cloudy with highs near 70.
High pressure builds in starting Thursday. Sunshine returns for Thursday through Labor Day weekend. Highs in the mid 70s on Thursday and Friday. Highs near 80 for Saturday and Sunday.