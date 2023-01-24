Morning: Lake effect starting. Upper 20s.
Afternoon: Lake effect showers. High 34.
Tonight: Light flurries. Low 21.
Tomorrow: Heavy snow after 1pm. Windy. High 32. Low 30.
***Wednesday is a StormTracker 2 Alert Day due to heavy snow, possible ice, and windy conditions that could cause power outages***
We are continuing to monitor unsettled, winter weather for this week and into the beginning of next week. Lake effect picks up today with a trace-2" expected for most of us, with a little more accumulation expected north of the Mohawk Valley. We dry out for tomorrow morning with our next low pressure system moving through tomorrow afternoon.
This comes in as heavy snow for tomorrow afternoon and night, changing to a wintry mix for Thursday. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph and combined with ice on power lines, this could cause power outages. Dry weather comes in Friday giving us a break in the winter weather.
The unsettled, wintry weather continues even into next weekend! Light snow is possible on Saturday as temperatures climb to the mid 30s with heavier snow showers on Sunday as the temperature drops below freezing. Winter has returned!