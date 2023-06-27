Update: Ilion Firefighters Contained Flames in Minutes, One Dog Died

Ilion, N.Y. -- Firefighters battled a house fire on Spring Street in Ilion on Monday night.
- UPDATE (6/27): The Ilion Fire Department stated that crews arrived on the scene in less than four minutes. The flames decreased within 10 minutes of fire fighters arriving, and the blaze was contained in 30 minutes. A second-floor room sustained heavy fire damage. The Red Cross was called to assist the family. One dog was lost during the fire. The investigation is ongoing.
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. When fire crews arrived, flames were shooting up the side of the home. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly but not before the damage was done.
NEWSChannel 2 was told the home is not livable at this time. The Red Cross was called in to help those living in the home.
No word on what caused the fire as the investigation continues.
An online fundraiser was started by a family member.
"My sister lost everything! She’s worked so hard on her beautiful home and now it’s gone. She lost her dog who wasn’t able to make it out safely! They’re in need of everything," the GoFundMe page states.