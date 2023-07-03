UPDATED: Algae bloom cleared, Delta Lake beach opens on July 4th

ROME, N.Y. -- The suspected algae bloom has cleared at Delta Lake State Park beach. It will be open on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Last week, the beach closed because of a HAB. The beach opened the next day because the "suspected algae bloom" cleared up.
On June 30, the beach is closed again.
It was announced on July 3 that the beach will be open for Independence Day.
The park's Facebook page is updated with the latest beach conditions. They recommend following the page for the most up-to-date status.
From The Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration:
"Harmful algal blooms, or HABs, occur when colonies of algae — simple plants that live in the sea and freshwater — grow out of control and produce toxic or harmful effects on people, fish, shellfish, marine mammals and birds. The human illnesses caused by HABs, though rare, can be debilitating or even fatal."
NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has a Suspicious Algal Bloom Report Form, where you can report the HABs you've seen.
Here's the DEC map with the latest HAB information.