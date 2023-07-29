UPDATED: Man Killed After Being Struck by Train in Whitesboro—Name Released

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- A man taking pictures of trains in Whitesboro was struck and killed on the tracks near Redfield Avenue Thursday evening.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says the man in his late 20s or early 30s did not have any identification. He was wearing a blue shirt and shorts and a light blue baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at 315-765-2226.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.